Opposition corners Maharashtra government over losing Vedanta-Foxconn project, youth wings threaten stir

With the Vedanta-Foxconn project, with investment worth Rs 1.54 lakh crore, shifting to Gujarat, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies on Wednesday took on the Eknath Shinde government, alleging that the project was shifted under “political pressure”.

In a letter to Shinde, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and NCP leader, Ajit Pawar, said, “This is an effort to financially deprive Maharashtra.”

Alleging that the project has likely been shifted to Gujarat under “political pressure”, he asked Shinde to make efforts to bring the project back to Maharashtra. “The state government must take steps as required but ensure that the project does not go out of Maharashtra,” Pawar said.

Youth wings of all the three MVA allies – Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – announced that they will hold protests across the state against the government’s failure to bag the project, which has cost the youth employment opportunities. The company after “almost finalising” a Rs 1.54-lakh crore investment plant at Talegaon Phase IV near Pune, had on Tuesday suddenly signed a MoU with the Gujarat government.

The opposition has alleged that the Maharashtra government buckled under pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from Gujarat, and handed over the project eyeing the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Former industries minister and Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai attacked current Industries Minister Uday Samant, alleging that the incentive package offered by Guajrat to the company was Rs 12,000 crore less than what was offered by Maharashtra.

“When I held discussions with the company, we calculated the total incentive that was being offered based on land, water and power costs. It was around Rs 38,000 crore and we told them that we can increase it up to Rs 40,000 crore. The company did not show any disappointment over our offer,” said Desai.

Advertisement

Maintaining that the package offered by Guajrat is Rs 12,000 crore less, he said, “If the project has gone to Gujarat despite this, it is clear that the decision is nothing but political and taken under pressure from the Union government.”

Mahesh Tapase, chief spokesperson of NCP, asked whether allowing the project to go to Gujarat was the price Shinde paid for being given the CM’s post. “Is CM Shinde serving the interest of Maharashtra or the interest of Gujarat?” he asked.

Tapase added that the MVA government had initiated proper dialogue with Vedanta-Foxconn for investment and Talegaon was finalised as the site of the project. “The MVA had offered best incentives to Vedanta-Foxconn with an intention to create huge employment opportunities for the local youth. A number of small MSME units, who were also looking forward to business opportunities with Vedant-Foxconn, are now in total disarray. It is a shame that the ‘ED’ (Eknath-Devendra) government could not retain the project. This shows the lackadaisical attitude of the CM towards development, as he succumbed at the cost of economic loss to Maharashtra and employment loss to lakhs,” he said.

Advertisement

State Congress president Nana Patole, meanwhile, claimed that Maharashtra is being run on PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah’s instructions and Shinde was only a dummy CM. “It will not be surprising if Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis give Mumbai to Gujarat tomorrow,” Patole added.