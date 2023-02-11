Opposition slams Maharashtra government over killing of journalist Shashikant Warishe

Ajit Pawar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, targeted the state government Saturday over the recent killing of journalist Shashikant Warishe.

Warishe was allegedly mowed down by an SUV driven by a local land dealer Pandharinath Amberkar, against whom he had written a news article, in Ratnagiri Monday.

While speaking in Aurangabad, Pawar also said that the Opposition including his party will raise the issue in the upcoming Budget session.

“The death of Warise should be investigated… What are the state government and the police department doing? Are they sleeping?” he said.

Ajit Pawar further said, “We will raise the Shashikant Warishe case in the state Budget session beginning February 27.

“The state government should find out who is the mastermind behind the death of a journalist. Are they trying to cover it up as an accident? If a media person who is doing his/her work is being threatened and attacked, it reflects badly on the government. It also highlights law and order failure.” The NCP leader also said that the accused should be hanged.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday ordered the setting up of an SIT to probe Shashikant Warishe’s murder.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut also targeted the Maharashtra government over the killing of Warishe. Raut claimed that Warishe had received threats for writing on a controversial refinery.

Raut said they will continue to raise their voice until the real mastermind behind Shashikant Warishe’s murder is held and added that the killing season has started in Konkan as soon as the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power.

Raut has also announced that he will release a list of ‘land buyers’ near the refinery.

“Varishe was becoming a hurdle for many as he was exposing the issues… caused by the setting up of the refinery in Konkan… He had received threats before too,” Raut claimed.

Raut said he has written a letter to state Home Minister Fadnavis in this regard.

Raut said: “Warishe was killed because of a big financial scam associated with the refinery. Traders have bought a large amount of land around the project. I will announce the list of businessmen who have bought land there. Our local MLA is in touch with Warishe’s family members. My demand is that immediate assistance of Rs 50 lakh should be given to the family.”

Raut also alleged the murder committed by the government. “I have also been threatened twice since morning that if I raise the issue of Warishe, then there will be dire consequences. But killing a journalist is like killing a soldier. So I will raise this issue anyhow, I am not afraid of anyone,” the Shiv Sena leader said.

Raut also requested the Centre to take cognizance of the issue.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut and Rajapur MLA Rajan Salvi went to the residence of Warishe in Kasheli village in Ratnagiri and met the deceased’s family members.