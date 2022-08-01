Opposition leaders facing graft probes get clean chit after joining BJP: Sanjay Raut

In his last column for the Shiv Sena’s official mouthpiece Saamana before being picked up by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with an alleged money laundering case on Sunday evening, senior leader and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut accused the Union government of misusing central agencies to harass the opposition leaders, calling it the ‘death of democracy’.

Stating that while there was no reason to oppose institutions like the ED, Raut, in his weekly column Rokthok, argued that it is wrong if such institutions are misused for political reasons.

“Hundreds of entrepreneurs left the country in the last five years. They went abroad and invested. There needs to be legal restrictions on financial misappropriation but the practice of breaking up businesses and imprisoning those associated with the Opposition is continuing in the country,” Raut wrote in his column.

He added, “The Bharatiya Janata Party has good people as well as business-minded people. Such people are there in all political parties but the Union government only goes after those who are with the Opposition. This is the death of democracy. The Money Laundering Act is meant to restrict ill-gotten gains and their owners. It is to prevent financial turnover in drugs, smuggling and through hawala channels. However, in our country, only the politicians fear being targeted under the Money Laundering Act,” Raut stated.

In his column, Raut further alleged that the BJP was indulging in a form of corruption where they first make allegations against Opposition leaders and once those same people join BJP, they are given a clean chit.

“Corruption is born out of covering up misdeeds of a few favoured people. From Sonia Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi, many Opposition leaders are on the radar of the central investigation agencies. NCP leader Praful Patel was also harassed. If tomorrow, he goes to the ruling party and does what the ruling party wants, he will also become ‘virtuous’. Just like the 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and 12 MPs from Maharashtra suddenly became virtuous,” the column read.

Raut alleged that the MLAs and MPs, who left the Uddhav Sena to join the pro-BJP faction, were under the scanner of the ED and Income Tax authorities and BJP leader Kirit Somayya had decided to send them to jail. However, they have got a clean chit since helping the BJP form the government in Maharashtra.

“Now the investigation against all these MPs and MLAs are in cold storage… This is real corruption,” Raut wrote, adding that there are many cases to show that the root of corruption is covering up corruption.

The Sena MP also came down heavily on Somaiya, who is said to be the whistleblower in several corruption cases and has also made allegations of money laundering and financial irregularities against Raut and other Shiv Sena leaders. Raut demanded that a list be prepared and published on politicians against whom Somaiya had made allegations of corruption and what happened to probes against them once they joined the BJP.

Citing Union minister Narayan Rane and MP Bhavana Gawali, who were under the ED scanner, Raut said, “Rane is a Union minister now. Somaiya had protested in Gawali’s constituency and his car was attacked by her supporters. Raees Khan, an associate of Gawli, was arrested by the ED. However, as soon as Gawali quit the Shiv Sena, Raees Khan was released on bail and his seized property was also released.”

“This could have two meanings. Firstly, the action taken against Bhavna Gawali and other politicians like her was wrongful or illegal. The other implication is that Gawali was given a clean chit once she crossed over to the BJP. From Pratap Sarnaik to Yashwant Jadhav, many MLAs were accused by the BJP (of corruption) and they had planned to send them to jail. However, they joined the pro-BJP Sena faction (Eknath Shinde camp) to save themselves,” he wrote.

Citing the example of Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar, Raut claimed that while joining the Shinde camp on Saturday, Khotkar said MLAs and MPs have switched sides from the Sena to the Shinde faction to save themselves from the ED. However, the same is resulting in Hindutva to be discredited, he added.

Asserting that the Sena rebels should honestly admit that they revolted against the party leadership to protect themselves from the central probe agencies, Raut said, “The rebels should stop saying that they switched sides because the Shiv Sena gave up Hindutva. Why malign Hindutva unnecessarily? Show honesty in saying that they all ran away to protect themselves from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).”

Raut claimed Khotkar admitted that he was under pressure (from central probe agencies) and that was the reason why he joined the rebel camp.