Opposition leader in BMC demands probe into ‘malpractices’ in property tax collection

OPPOSITION LEADER Ravi Raja has demanded a probe into alleged malpractices in property tax collection by the civic body. On Tuesday, Raja said the BMC had favoured certain property owners, who had defaulted on property tax, and this has led to a loss of Rs 800 crore.

“In G-South (Worli, Mahalaxmi), F-North (Sion, Wadala) civic officials from the assessors and collection department have wrongly calculated the area of taxation of certain properties to benefit businessmen. This has caused losses to the BMC, which is already struggling to meet the property tax collection target,” said Raja, while addressing a press conference in the BMC headquarters at CSMT.



He added, “There is a big scam in property tax collection. I have urged municipal commissioner I S Chahal to conduct an inquiry into the matter.”



Raja also questioned the BMC’s proposal of fund allocation to supply nutritious food to civic-run schools. A proposal of Rs 225 crore to supply nutritious food for the next two years will be tabled at the Standing Committee meeting. “If schools are shut due to Covid-19, then why are we spending so much money?” Raja asked.