Opposition writes to Chahal to create digital dashboard to provide suggestions

ON FRIDAY, leaders from political parties in the opposition sent a joint letter to BMC Commissioner and state-appointed administrator, Iqbal Singh Chahal, urging him to create a digital dashboard through which former elected representatives and members from the Advanced Locality Management (ALM) groups can give their inputs for framing the municipal budget for the 2022-23 financial year.

Chahal is expected to unveil the budget on February 3. Every year, the budget is presented to the mayor and the standing committee chairperson by the commissioner.

Since, the elected body of representatives got dissolved on March 7, 2022, following which the BMC went under an administrator’s rule, the onus of presenting the budget is with Chahal itself.

The letter was signed by Ravi Raja, former Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party MLA and former corporator from Byculla and Rakhee Jadhav, former corporator from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The former elected representatives stated that the primary objective behind sending the letter is to ensure there is transparency in the budget making process.

“The civic budget is above Rs 40,000 crore, which is higher than several states of our country. Since the term of the corporators expired in March 2022, we believe that the budget will be prepared at the administrative level only. Therefore, to keep the common citizens informed we would request you to prepare a portal on the BMC website, in which various information related to the budget could be discussed and suggestions and objections could be given,” the letter stated.

“There has been no dialogue with the elected representatives till now regarding the budget preparations. Therefore, we have urged the administration to set up this portal. Through this, we can give our suggestions and objections about proper allotment of revenue,” said Raja.

“There has been no involvement of citizen representatives in any of the decision-making processes… the decision related to the allocation of funds in the budget needs to be done more transparently,” said Shaikh.