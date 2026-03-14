Opposition flags misuse concerns as Maharashtra govt introduces Dharma Swatantra Bill in Assembly

The Maharashtra government introduced the Dharma Swatantra Bill in the Assembly to curb forced religious conversions. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government on Friday introduced the proposed Dharma Swatantra Bill, 2026 in the Legislative Assembly, triggering sharp reactions from Opposition leaders who questioned the intent of the legislation.

The Bill, aimed at curbing unlawful religious conversions, was introduced by Minister of State for Rural Development Pankaj Bhoyar. Speaking to reporters outside the House, Bhoyar said the proposed law contains provisions to take action against individuals or institutions involved in forced conversions or those abetting such activities.

“There are several provisions in the bill. If any person or institution is indulging in such activity or even abetting it, action can be taken against them under the Act,” Bhoyar said.