Opposition flags misuse concerns as Maharashtra govt introduces Dharma Swatantra Bill in Assembly

The Maharashtra government on Friday introduced the proposed Dharma Swatantra Bill, 2026 in the Legislative Assembly, triggering sharp reactions from Opposition leaders who questioned the intent of the legislation.
The Bill, aimed at curbing unlawful religious conversions, was introduced by Minister of State for Rural Development Pankaj Bhoyar. Speaking to reporters outside the House, Bhoyar said the proposed law contains provisions to take action against individuals or institutions involved in forced conversions or those abetting such activities.
“There are several provisions in the bill. If any person or institution is indulging in such activity or even abetting it, action can be taken against them under the Act,” Bhoyar said.
NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad said while forced or illegal conversions should be opposed, the right to convert voluntarily is protected by the Constitution.
“Conversion taking place forcibly or illegally is not right. But conversion itself cannot be termed illegal. If my religion does not treat me with respect, I have the right to adopt another religion. The Constitution guarantees freedom of religion. What exactly are you trying to do?” Awhad said.
Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh also cautioned that the law should not lead to misuse.
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“If anyone is carrying out forcible or unlawful conversions, action should certainly be taken. But under that pretext, false cases should not be filed,” Shaikh said, adding that several pressing issues such as the ongoing LPG shortage were also affecting citizens.
Government officials said the draft has been prepared keeping in mind Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion, and recent Supreme Court observations on protecting individuals from forced conversions.
According to officials, the proposed law does not prohibit voluntary religious conversion but seeks to regulate the process and penalise conversions carried out through force, fraud, deceit, allurement or undue influence.
The Bill follows recommendations of a seven-member committee constituted by the state government to examine the issue and study similar laws in other states. The state cabinet approved the draft last week before it was introduced in the Assembly.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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