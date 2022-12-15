Oppn slams state panel: ‘Stay away from people’s private life’

Leaders across party lines on Wednesday criticised the Maharashtra government’s decision to set up a special committee named “Intercaste/Interfaith Marriage Family Coordination Committee (state level)”, saying it infringed upon and interfered in people’s private lives.

Opposition parties said the move will create a divide in society and also create fear in the minds of individuals from one community. They also slammed the government for “using the murder of Vasai resident Shraddha Walkar for political gains”.

Also Read | Maharashtra sets up panel to track interfaith, intercaste marriages

Samajwadi Party leader and Bhiwandi MLA Rais Shaikh said the party was studying the decision and will challenge it in court.

“There is no legal basis for this decision. It is not the government’s job to interfere in who marries who. If you (government) want to work for women, work for all women. And there are already many provisions in the law to do so. This GR is propaganda before elections. It is the concerned minister’s personal beliefs that are reflected in the GR. This school of thought divides society. It is creating fear in the minds of members of one particular community. It is targeting of one community by a government. There is now a scare in society,” said Shaikh.

The Samajwadi Party leader said his party has approached legal experts, and advocate Mobin Solkar, who are studying the details of the government resolution on the panel, and will soon challenge the decision in court. More information about this will be given shortly, said Shaikh.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad termed the decision anti-constitutional. Taking to social media on Wednesday, Awhad said, “What’s this rubbish of committee to check inter caste/religion marriages? Who is govt to spy on who marries whom? In liberal Maharashtra this a retrograde, nauseating step. Which way is progressive Maharashtra heading towards. Stay away from people’s private life.”

NCP spokesperson Clyde Castro said, “By setting up a panel only to look into issues of women in intercaste and interfaith marriages, the government is giving a wrong message and is showing signs of a prejudiced mindset. The government of Maharashtra must ensure that a panel like this is accessible to all married women who need help due to a troubled marriage, irrespective of any religion, caste or faith. If they do not, then it will be clear that this panel has been set up with malafide intentions.”

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant also took to social media on Wednesday and said, “The ‘Inter-caste/Inter-Religious Marriage Family Coordination Committee’ constituted by the state government is not only a good example of how not to run the government, but it is a brainstorming initiative to fulfill a political agenda… the unfortunate murder of Shraddha Walkar is being used by the BJP for political capital.”

“The minister says wrong things happen to girls after marriage. Then it applies also in case of girls who marry within the same caste and religion. Is there an attempt to blame intercaste/inter-religious marriages? Is it not against the policy of the country,” asked Sawant.