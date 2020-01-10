Oppn seeks white paper on financial status of BMC

According to officials, for the 2019-20 financial year, BMC had collected revenue of about Rs 12,900 crore till November 30 last year, which was a deficit of Rs 1,500 crore at that point. According to officials, for the 2019-20 financial year, BMC had collected revenue of about Rs 12,900 crore till November 30 last year, which was a deficit of Rs 1,500 crore at that point.

WITH THE BMC faced with revenue shortfall, the Opposition on Thursday demanded a white paper on the municipal corporation’s financial situation.

In a letter to Mayor Kishori Pednekar, leader of Opposition and Congress corporator Ravi Raja, NCP group leader Rakhi Jadhav and Samajwadi Party group leader Rais Shaikh demanded that the actual financial situation be shared with the group leaders as well as the Standing Committee.

“Revenue from the biggest source of income, property tax, is falling. Also, the civic body did not receive the due amount from state and central governments to compensate it for the abolition of Octroi. The BMC has started withdrawing money from its fixed deposits for (executing) development projects…” the letter stated.

It added that with the BMC executing several big-ticket projects like Goregaon-Mulund link road, coastal road and sewerage treatment plants, dipping revenue will impact these works. The letter also demanded to know from where BMC would get the money to complete these projects.

According to officials, for the 2019-20 financial year, BMC had collected revenue of about Rs 12,900 crore till November 30 last year, which was a deficit of Rs 1,500 crore at that point. Also, the property tax collections stood at Rs 1,387 crore on November 30. This is way behind the BMC’s target of Rs 5016.19 crore for the year.

