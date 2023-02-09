Oppn seeks strict action against ‘BJP worker’ arrested for journalist’s murder at Ratnagiri

Demanding strict action against those involved in the alleged murder of journalist Shashikant Warishe at Rajapur in Ratnagiri district, the Opposition on Wednesday alleged that Pandharinath Amberkar, who was arrested for the murder on Tuesday, was a BJP worker.

Warishe died on Tuesday after he was mowed down by a vehicle being driven by Amberkar, against whom the journalist had written an article on Monday.

Warishe had written the article in the Mahanagari Times, titled ‘Photo of criminal on banner alongside PM, CM and DCM claim farmers protesting against refinery’. The article had named Amberkar and alleged that he was a criminal.

Addressing the media, state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said: “Warishe was covering news related to the proposed Ratnagiri refinery and petrochemicals factory in Barsu. It has been revealed that Pandharinath Amberkar, a supporter of the refinery, murdered him to teach Warishe a lesson.”

“Pandharinath Amberkar was threatening the protesters and journalists who were opposing the Ratnagiri refinery project,” he added.

Londhe said that it is a matter of concern that attacks on journalists are increasing in Maharashtra. “Even when there is a journalist protection Act, criminals don’t seem to be scared. The killing of a journalist is an atrocious murder of democracy and a stain on a progressive state like Maharashtra.”

Condemning “the murder of a journalist who was doing his duty”, NCP state chief Jayant Patil said, “A BJP worker who was to get benefits from the oil refinery project mowed down the journalist who was voicing the people’s opinions against the refinery. It seems the ruling parties have a game plan to suppress issues concerning the common people and hide the truth by pressurising and threatening journalists.”

A senior BJP leader, associated with the Konkan region, requesting anonymity, said: “Based on information from our local Rajapur party unit, it has come to our notice that Pandharinath Amberkar had recently joined the BJP. He was part of the pro-refinery group that wanted to be associated with the BJP. He does not hold any post in the party.”

BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye, meanwhile, said, “If he has committed any wrong, the police will definitely take appropriate action. Nobody is above law. The law is the same for all.”