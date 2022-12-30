Oppn MVA moves no-confidence motion against Speaker Narvekar

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Thursday moved a no-confidence motion against Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar. A letter signed by 47 MLAs was submitted to the principal secretary of the Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat, proposing to remove Narvekar from the post of Speaker. “We the following MLAs are proposing to remove Rahul Narvekar from the post of Vidhan Sabha Speaker and requesting your approval on the same,” the letter signed by Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena MLAs stated.

“Yes, we have moved the resolution. We believe that he was not acting in an impartial manner that a Speaker is supposed to,” said NCP MLA and former minister Jitendra Awhad.

Narvekar has been under fire from the Opposition since the beginning of the Winter Session in Nagpur. The Opposition says Narverkar is biased towards the ruling side and not allowing it to speak in the House.

Last week, Maharashtra NCP president and senior MLA Jayant Patil was suspended for the entire winter session of the Assembly after he asked Narvekar “not to behave like a shameless person”. Narvekar is often accused by Opposition members of taking instructions from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Narvekar, however, said “there are 288 members in the House and it is not possible to satisfy everyone’s desire. It should not be termed as partiality or biased. In fact, it should be taken in the right spirit. It is also untenable because as per the rules of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha, once a motion of a particular topic has been moved in the House, you cannot move the motion of the same topic for a period of one year. During the session in July, a motion expressing confidence in the Speaker was moved”. Narvekar was appointed as Speaker in July this year and he is the youngest Assembly Speaker in the country.