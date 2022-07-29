Oppn demands Rs 75,000 per ha compensation for farmers affected by flood

Demanding that wet drought be declared in the state, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that farmers affected by heavy rain and flood should be given Rs 75,000 per hectare as compensation. Pawar is on a tour of rain-affected Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts in Vidarbha.

“Approximately 10 lakh hectare of area has been affected by rain and subsequent flooding. Of this, around 25,000 hectare is in Gadchiroli district alone. We demand that the criterion of State Disaster Response Force be kept aside and those affected be given Rs 75,000 per hectare,” Pawar told mediapersons in Gadchiroli. Later, he visited Chandrapur district.

Pawar said that despite instructions and assurance from the chief minister and the deputy chief minister, no panchnama has been conducted by the administration. “Farmers have been asked to submit Aadhaar cards and applications. If panchnamas are not conducted, how can the government extend relief?” he asked.