Oppn demands monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature in wake of ‘wet drought’ in Vidarbha, Marathwada

Demanding monsoon session of the state legislature from August first week, in the wake of crops on nearly eight lakh hectares of area being damaged due to incessant rains in parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, Ajit Pawar, on Monday asked the state government to declare wet drought in these areas.

“The cabinet has not expanded, leaving no guardian ministers for districts affected by floods. The elected representatives have nothing but legislative session to pose their questions. If this government has total majority in the house, why is no session being held? It should be held immediately,” said Pawar in a press conference.

Pointing out that both the Chief Minister and the deputy CM have been travelling to Delhi on various occasions, Pawar said it was also necessary that they met people in the state who are distressed and facing floods. “The government must announce wet drought in these areas. We (the previous MVA government) helped people keeping all the norms aside when natural calamity struck and now you have to travel to Delhi for every decision,” he said. Pawar said the dams in the state were almost full in the middle of July, adding there was a possibility of floods if necessary precautions were not taken.

Also Read | ECI to launch campaign in Maharashtra to link Voter ID with Aadhaar from August 1

The Opposition leader also said that the duo of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is unlikely to work until green flag from Delhi – be it for cabinet expansion or relief aid. Taunting the CM over stays on various developmental works, Pawar said that Shinde was his colleague in the previous government and now he was issuing stay on orders passed by “his own government”. Pawar said, “These are not our personal works but developmental works started for people of this state. Nobody is in power for eternity but development should not be stopped.”

In a letter that he wrote to both Shinde and Fadnavis, Pawar said, “I have personally inspected some parts of the state and am in constant contact with all the Collectors and Divisional Commissioners to take stock of the ground-level situation. Due to the heavy rains, the crops have been severely damaged. In some places, the land has washed away and the houses have also collapsed on a large scale. Immovable property has also been extensively damaged. Panchnamas could not be held due to continuous rains.”

Therefore, there is an urgent need to declare a wet drought in Vidarbha and Marathwada and other parts of the state to provide relief and prevent suicides, Pawar said. “This will certainly boost the morale of farmers,’’ he added.

On July 28 and 29, Pawar will visit districts in the Vidarbha region that have been affected by the heavy rains and floods. He will visit Gadchiroli, Wardha, Yavatmal and Chandrapur.