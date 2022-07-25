scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Oppn demands monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature in wake of ‘wet drought’ in Vidarbha, Marathwada

On July 28 and 29, Pawar will visit districts in the Vidarbha region that have been affected by the heavy rains and floods.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 25, 2022 10:42:38 pm
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar addresses the media, at NCP office in Mumbai, July 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Demanding monsoon session of the state legislature from August first week, in the wake of crops on nearly eight lakh hectares of area being damaged due to incessant rains in parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, Ajit Pawar, on Monday asked the state government to declare wet drought in these areas.

“The cabinet has not expanded, leaving no guardian ministers for districts affected by floods. The elected representatives have nothing but legislative session to pose their questions. If this government has total majority in the house, why is no session being held? It should be held immediately,” said Pawar in a press conference.

Pointing out that both the Chief Minister and the deputy CM have been travelling to Delhi on various occasions, Pawar said it was also necessary that they met people in the state who are distressed and facing floods. “The government must announce wet drought in these areas. We (the previous MVA government) helped people keeping all the norms aside when natural calamity struck and now you have to travel to Delhi for every decision,” he said. Pawar said the dams in the state were almost full in the middle of July, adding there was a possibility of floods if necessary precautions were not taken.

Also Read |ECI to launch campaign in Maharashtra to link Voter ID with Aadhaar from August 1

The Opposition leader also said that the duo of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is unlikely to work until green flag from Delhi – be it for cabinet expansion or relief aid. Taunting the CM over stays on various developmental works, Pawar said that Shinde was his colleague in the previous government and now he was issuing stay on orders passed by “his own government”. Pawar said, “These are not our personal works but developmental works started for people of this state. Nobody is in power for eternity but development should not be stopped.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

In a letter that he wrote to both Shinde and Fadnavis, Pawar said, “I have personally inspected some parts of the state and am in constant contact with all the Collectors and Divisional Commissioners to take stock of the ground-level situation. Due to the heavy rains, the crops have been severely damaged. In some places, the land has washed away and the houses have also collapsed on a large scale. Immovable property has also been extensively damaged. Panchnamas could not be held due to continuous rains.”

Therefore, there is an urgent need to declare a wet drought in Vidarbha and Marathwada and other parts of the state to provide relief and prevent suicides, Pawar said. “This will certainly boost the morale of farmers,’’ he added.

More from Mumbai

On July 28 and 29, Pawar will visit districts in the Vidarbha region that have been affected by the heavy rains and floods. He will visit Gadchiroli, Wardha, Yavatmal and Chandrapur.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement