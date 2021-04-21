Oppn calls for scrapping of tender to buy shoes for BMC school students

Opposition leader Ravi Raja from the Congress also requested the administration to use the money on creating additional health infrastructure.

Opposition corporators on Tuesday called for the scrapping of a tender floated for the purchase of canvas shoes for students of municipal schools.

BJP corporator Vinod Mishra questioned the timing of the tender as all municipal schools are shut due to rise in Covid-19 cases in the city. In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mishra sought that the Rs 12-crore tender be scrapped. “Why is BMC in a hurry to buy shoes when schools are closed? It should focus on curbing Covid-19 cases, increasing beds and managing Remedisiver stock,” he wrote.

Opposition leader Ravi Raja from the Congress also requested the administration to use the money on creating additional health infrastructure.