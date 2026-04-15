Opposition targets Maharashtra CM Fadnavis over ‘collapse’ of law and order, seeks full-time home minister

The Opposition on Wednesday alleged a “complete collapse” of law and order in the state and renewed its demand for the appointment of a full-time Home Minister, a portfolio currently held by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis himself.

Leading the attack, state Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal cited a series of recent incidents—from alleged illegal drug consumption and sex rackets to cases involving sexual exploitation, conversion allegations, and blackmail using objectionable videos—to question the government’s handling of internal security.

“Under Fadnavis’s tenure, law and order in the state have completely collapsed. While the drug trade flourishes openly, cases like the Ashok Kharat matter, the sexual exploitation of female employees in a Nashik IT company, and the sexual assault of hundreds of girls in Amravati have come to light. In the Nashik case, the issue of forced conversion is being discussed. There is a need to make the FIR public, and strict action must be taken in all these instances. Because the state lacks a full-time Home Minister, the situation in Maharashtra has become extremely critical,” Sapkal said.