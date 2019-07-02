Maharashtra: Opp dares govt to hold state polls using ballot paper

The Opposition Monday said in the Legislative Assembly that the state government should hold Maharashtra Assembly elections using ballot papers instead of EVMs. Congress-NCP leaders also raised allegations of corruption.

The NCP leader in the Assembly, Jayant Patil, who initiated the discussion in the last week of the monsoon session, said, “I throw an open challenge to the government to hold Assembly elections with ballot papers instead of EVMs.”

The ruling and Opposition parties can unanimously adopt a resolution in the Assembly recommending the use of ballot papers instead of EVMs. The government can propose the state legislature’s decision to the Election Commission.

While accusing the government of misusing its power to extend favors to developers who violated norms, Patil alleged, “Housing Minister Prakash Mehta, who was involved in corruption, was let off without any punishment. He was just dropped from the Cabinet. The process of filing the FIR against the minister and official who committed the crime in the housing project was not carried out.”

He claimed there were irregularities committed by developers in slum redevelopment projects in Mumbai and Pune. This was not possible without the political patronage of the government, he alleged.

Claiming violation of norms in a project under the Urban Development Department, which comes under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Patil said, “A project in Meera-Bhayander was allowed violating CRZ norms to help BJP leader Narendra Mehta. We would like to know who was his partner. The project, which was proposed as a hotel along a highway, turned out to be a club in the mangrove area, which was a gross violation of the norms. The project was sanctioned by the Chief Minister.”