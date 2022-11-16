Operator awaits archeological dept nod to turn Kanhoji Angre island into tourist spot

The Mumbai Port Authority’s (MbPA) plans to turn Kanhoji Angre island in Raigad district into a tourism hub has failed to materialise even after it appointed a private consortium to operate the services for 30 years, due to delay in getting clearances from the state archeological department.

A consortium headed by Lallooji & Sons, which also operates the Kutch tent city ‘Rann Utsav’, has bagged the contract to run to the island as a tourism venue. Sources said the operator wants to set up a few restaurants, a mini amphitheater, tents and water activities. However, since Kanhoji Angre is a fort and falls under the jurisdiction of the archeological department, it has sought permissions to set up these amenities. The permissions are yet to be granted.

MbPA has appointed the consortium for an annual fixed price of Rs 16 lakh and another 30 per cent of revenue share. The island is about 4.5 km from Thal, 9.5 km from Alibaug and 23 km from the Gateway of India.