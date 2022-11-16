scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Operator awaits archeological dept nod to turn Kanhoji Angre island into tourist spot

A consortium headed by Lallooji & Sons, which also operates the Kutch tent city 'Rann Utsav', has bagged the contract to run to the island as a tourism venue.

MbPA has appointed the consortium for an annual fixed price of Rs 16 lakh and another 30 per cent of revenue share. (File Photo)

The Mumbai Port Authority’s (MbPA) plans to turn Kanhoji Angre island in Raigad district into a tourism hub has failed to materialise even after it appointed a private consortium to operate the services for 30 years, due to delay in getting clearances from the state archeological department.

A consortium headed by Lallooji & Sons, which also operates the Kutch tent city ‘Rann Utsav’, has bagged the contract to run to the island as a tourism venue. Sources said the operator wants to set up a few restaurants, a mini amphitheater, tents and water activities. However, since Kanhoji Angre is a fort and falls under the jurisdiction of the archeological department, it has sought permissions to set up these amenities. The permissions are yet to be granted.

More from Mumbai

MbPA has appointed the consortium for an annual fixed price of Rs 16 lakh and another 30 per cent of revenue share. The island is about 4.5 km from Thal, 9.5 km from Alibaug and 23 km from the Gateway of India.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...Premium
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in deathPremium
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in death
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 03:58:57 am
Next Story

Gokhale Bridge shut, tender floated for repair work on alternate routes

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement