Shinde Sena gets crucial sixth MP as Omraje Nimbalkar confirms switch, Uddhav faction unravels

Bringing an end to days of political suspense around the rebellion within Shiv Sena (UBT), Member of Parliament from Osmanabad Omraje Nimbalkar on Sunday confirmed that he has decided to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, becoming the crucial sixth parliamentarian to back the rebellion.

Announcing his decision after discussions with supporters and local workers, Nimbalkar said repeated electoral setbacks in local body polls in Dharashiv and inability to remain aligned with the ruling side had affected development work in the constituency, forcing him to take the political call.

Why MPs are moving out?

As tensions brew within Shiv Sena (UBT) over alleged “Operation Tiger”, rebel party MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar on Sunday claimed he and other members had “not gone anywhere” until June 18, but changed their mind after certain remarks were made against them, in a veiled remark against party leader Sanjay Raut.

It’s for the first time that the Hingoli MP confirmed that he has switched to Deputy CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. In a video clip posted on social media, Ashtikar said he has not compromised on his ideology and “has just gone from one Shiv Sena to another”. He also cited the lack of development funds and other disadvantages of being in opposition, such as the inability to get party activists’ work done, as important reasons for his defection.

Nagesh Patil Ashtikar said despite his best efforts in the last two years, he allegedly failed to get funds for his Lok Sabha constituency. (Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar/Facebook) Nagesh Patil Ashtikar said despite his best efforts in the last two years, he allegedly failed to get funds for his Lok Sabha constituency. (Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar/Facebook)

“I, and some other MPs (of Sena-UBT), had not made any decision until June 18. We had not gone anywhere. However, certain remarks were made against us since Thursday, which made us believe that there is no point in staying here (Sena-UBT),” Ashtikar said while clarifying that he was not upset with Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and party leader Sanjay Raut, who has been vehemently criticising the rebel MPs

“The work of party workers is not being done as we are not on the side of power. People elected us with a lot of expectation, and getting their work done is my job. But I was not getting any development funds. The Rs 5 crore MPLAD fund is very limited. Considering these factors, I have taken this decision,” Ashtikar claimed.

He said despite his best efforts in the last two years, he allegedly failed to get funds for his Lok Sabha constituency. “We need funds, and I have taken this step. I will keep working for the people, and I will complete the responsibility assigned to me by the people,” he added.

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Reffering to the faction’s leadership, Ashtikar said some people might be upset with him, but they will eventually understand his position. “I was left with no option,” he added.

Ashtikar said he has not compromised on his ideology and added, “I have not gone anywhere. I just moved from the Shiv Sena to Shiv Sena. People can express their anger, but simultaneously, they should mind their language. I will not push anyone to come with me. But I will stand with them.”

What happened on June 18?

Sanjay Raut had issued a threat suggesting that rebel MPs will be thrashed by angry Shiv Sena workers through ‘Operation Tudwa’.

Ashtikar said Raut is also aware of the “after-effects”. “Though he is a fatherly figure and can reprimand, he should understand that everyone has the capacity to reply in kind. Such incidents can take place once in a while. Even he (Raut) knows the after-effects,” he added.

Lok Sabha members Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar skipped the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on June 17, leading to speculations over their crossover. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has nine Lok Sabha members. The dissidents can escape the anti-defection law if at least six of them defect.

With PTI inputs