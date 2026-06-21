‘Operation Tiger’ hinges on Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar as Sena camps battle

With uncertainty continuing over the political stand of Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar amid the rebellion by Shiv Sena UBT MPs, both the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena UBT and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have intensified efforts to secure his support.

Late on Saturday midnight, Sena UBT MLAs Varun Sardesai and Kailas Patil, both considered close to Uddhav Thackeray, reached Nimbalkar’s Pune residence and held discussions with him for nearly an hour. “We discussed with him and tried to understand his situation. We still have hopes,” Patil said.

Sources said the two leaders also conveyed a message from Uddhav Thackeray, following which Nimbalkar sought one more day before taking a final decision.

It has been learnt that Sena (UBT) is also trying to facilitate a direct conversation between Nimbalkar and Uddhav Thackeray.

Patil said that efforts were continuing to convince Nimbalkar.

Nimbalkar has emerged as the single-most crucial figure in the rebellion, with his decision likely to decide whether ‘Operation Tiger’ succeeds or collapses at the final stage. Of Sena UBT’s nine Lok Sabha MPs, five MPs are learnt to have already backed the rebel camp while three MPs remain with Uddhav Thackeray.

Congress leader Gopal Tiwari said if Uddhav Thackeray succeeds in changing the mind of Nimbalkar, then Shiv Sena’s ‘Operation Tiger’ will fail. “To defect, there should be six MPs. If there is even one less, then the anti-defection law applies, and then MPs stand disqualified if they change parties. If Uddhav Thackeray continues his efforts, there is no reason why Omraje would not change his mind,” Tiwari remarked.

2006 murder case

The battle over Nimbalkar has intensified further after Saturday’s acquittal verdict of all accused in the 2006 murder of Nimbalkar’s father. Shortly after the verdict, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following which it was announced that the CBI would challenge the acquittal order before a higher court.

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Sena UBT leaders privately confided that the development has assumed significance given the ongoing political battle around Nimbalkar and the timing of the decision.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Indian Express, Nimbalkar vented his frustration and helplessness. “I feel like giving up politics. If I cannot secure justice for my father even after 20 years, what is the point of continuing in politics?” he said.

Aaditya Thackeray’s warning

Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray said the party leadership was willing to welcome back leaders who wished to return, but warned action against those working against the party.

“Uddhav saheb has a large heart. Whoever wants to return is welcome. But those who go against the party will face action,” Aaditya Thackeray said.

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Senior leaders in the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, however, said they remain confident that Nimbalkar will stay with their camp despite Sena UBT’s efforts to persuade him otherwise.

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said, “Uddhav Thackeray is in the habit of acting at the last minute. When we left the party and went to Guwahati, he had made efforts to get in touch with us… but it was too late.”

Sources familiar with the developments said Nimbalkar is currently under intense pressure and remains deeply conflicted as both camps continue parallel efforts to secure the MP’s support.

In this backdrop, Nimbalkar is set to hold a meeting of his supporters and people from his constituency at 4.30 pm on Sunday. “I will hold discussions with people of my constituency and then take a decision,” he told this paper.