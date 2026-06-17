Amid ‘Operation Tiger’ buzz, Sena (UBT) MPs meet Lok Sabha Speaker, urge him not to entertain any breakaway group

With speculation continuing over a possible split in Shiv Sena (UBT)’s parliamentary party, leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit on Wednesday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him not to entertain any move by rebel MPs without first hearing the party’s position.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, along with Lok Sabha MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai, met Birla in Delhi amid reports that a section of Sena (UBT) MPs could approach the Speaker seeking recognition as a separate group in Parliament.

The meeting came a day after Sena (UBT) parliamentary party leader Arvind Sawant wrote to Birla, requesting that no separate group of Sena (UBT) MPs be recognised if such a request is made before his office.

After the meeting, Raut said the party had clearly conveyed to the Speaker that any decision on the matter should not be taken without first hearing Sena (UBT).

“We met Birla ji and told him that if anybody approaches him, he should first listen to us. It was a fruitful meeting. He assured us that nothing wrong or illegal will happen,” Raut said.

Lok Sabha MP Anil Desai said the party had submitted a letter to the Speaker explaining its legal position on any possible split in the parliamentary party.

“We have given a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker stating that if any group comes to him, he should first let us know. Only a political party can merge. There is no provision for a group to merge with any party,” Desai said.

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The developments come amid days of claims by leaders from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena that multiple Sena (UBT) MPs are in touch with the rival camp as part of what some leaders have described as “Operation Tiger”.

Over the past few days, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, Maharashtra minister Bharat Gogawale and former MP Krupal Tumane have publicly claimed that several Sena (UBT) MPs are in contact with the Shinde camp and that a political realignment could take place soon.

However, on Wednesday, Jadhav denied that any such “Operation Tiger” existed.

“There is no such thing as Operation Tiger. At present, there is no need for us to induct anybody. But if anyone wants to join us, how can we say no?” Jadhav said.

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Meanwhile, Sena (UBT) has issued a whip asking all its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present for a parliamentary party meeting scheduled for Thursday at 11 am in Delhi.

On Sunday, amid the first round of speculation over defections, Uddhav Thackeray had convened a meeting of all nine Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs at Matoshree.

While the party said all nine MPs attended, only Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje and Sanjay Dina Patil were physically present. The remaining MPs joined virtually or participated over the phone.