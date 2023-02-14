Operating hours of Metro 2A, 7 extended by 30 mins from today

The Maha Mumbai Metro — which is responsible for the operation and maintenance of Metro lines 2A and 7 running between Andheri and Dahisar East and West of the Mumbai suburbs — has decided to extend operating hours of the services, starting Tuesday.

In place of the last train departing at 10.09 pm, two additional services will be introduced on both the Metro lines to extend the operating hours till 10.30 pm. The said two services will run from Andheri West to Dahisar East at 10.20 pm and 10.30 pm, while the other Metro services will run from Gundavali to Dahanukarwadi via Dahisar East at 10.20 pm and 10.30 pm. Following the commissioning of phase II, services have increased — both in numbers and up to full length along the project lines — according to the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL).

“We have decided to increase the operating hours of the mentioned Metro services for the passengers’ convenience. At present, we have 28 Metro rakes which are sufficient to operate both the lines (2A and 7). We will observe the response of the commuters to these additional services, and if required, will take a call to increase the services during peak hours,” said

SVR Srinivas IAS, metropolitan commissioner and chairman, MMMOCL.