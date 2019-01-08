Open spaces: Sena, Oppn showdown at BMC meet over 6 plots

OPPOSITION PARTIES in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) accused the Shiv Sena on Monday for allowing six plots reserved for public amenities to fall into private hands. They protested at the BMC’s general body meeting after a Sena-led panel rejected a proposal to acquire six private plots in the Development Plan for schools and open spaces.

Responding to the accusations, Shiv Sena corporator Yashvant Jadhav said, “We will not allow plots to fall into the hands of builders. The plots will be acquired and developed as per the reservations.”

The protest started after Opposition leader Ravi Raja raised the issue at the general body meeting.

“The Sena’s move has cost the city six plots reserved for civic amenities. Sena intends to gift these plots to private owners for development. They did not allow Opposition party corporators to speak at the meeting on this issue. And the agenda with the proposals was distributed to members late at night before the meeting, instead of well in advance.”

After Raja’s statement, corporators from the Congress, NCP and Samajwadi Party raised slogans against Shiv Sena corporators and the chairman of the Improvements Committee, Dilip Lande. They also waved posters attacking the Sena over the issue of private land.

The proceedings were stalled for more than 20 minutes. Opposition parties also accused the Sena of double standards in rejecting the proposal.

The Shiv Sena had rejected the proposal saying that the six plots had been encroached upon, and that the municipality would not be able to use the land to develop the amenities even after acquisition.