Open manhole death: Contractor on the run, three workers detained

Relatives of the deceased --Aslam Isak Shaikh (55), a resident of Yadav Nagar in Sakinaka, was returning home from work when he allegedly slipped into the uncovered manhole. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

The Sakinaka police on Friday registered an FIR against a contractor and three labourers after a 55-year-old man died after falling into an open manhole on Khairani Road during heavy rain. While the three labourers have been detained for questioning, police have launched a search for the contractor.

The case has been registered under Sections 106(1) (causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Senior Inspector Avinash Mandle of the Sakinaka police station said the contractor was absconding and multiple police teams had been deployed to trace him. He added that more persons could be named as the investigation progresses.