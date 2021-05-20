Open hardware shops so damaged buildings can be repaired: BJP corporators to govt

BJP corporators have demanded that the administration allow building material suppliers and hardware shops to resume operations, which would allow people to repair structures damaged due to the heavy rain caused by Cyclone Tauktae.

According to data from BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, 43 complaints of house collapse or damage were received on Monday. However, the city as well as the state is under a lockdown-like situation and only shops selling essential goods are allowed to open. The guidelines will be in force till May 31.

BJP corporator Vinod Mishra has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding that building material and hardware shops be allowed to open so that people can carry out necessary repair work before the monsoon.

“The cyclone has damaged many houses in the city and other parts of state. In my area many houses or shops have been damaged by either tree fall or storm. The repair material shops are not open. The state should think about this problem and allow the opening of these shops,” said Mishra.

He said that in Malad, roofs of many houses have been damaged. “The monsoon will be here in 10 days. How should they live in these houses? The state government should also consider paying repair compensation to these households,” said Mishra.

Due to the heavy rain, the BMC has noted 18 instances of house collapse in the island city and an equal number in the eastern suburbs. More than 2,000 tree and branch fall complaints were recorded due to the cyclone. Many of these trees fell on houses, damaging the roofs.

Another BJP corporator from Andheri east said that 35 tree fall complaints were registered in his ward alone, and of these eight trees collapsed on houses. “I have requested local civic officials to remove these trees immediately but there was a delay on their part,” BJP corporator Abhijeet Samant said.