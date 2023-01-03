OPD services hit as doctors on strike at BMC hospitals demanding arrears

NEARLY 3,500 resident doctors of civic-run hospitals in the city went on strike on Monday, affecting outpatient department (OPD) services. Emergency wards were, however, not affected and functioned normally.

The doctors at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run hospitals went on strike following the Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors’ (MARD) announcement to stop all services, except emergency services, at all civic hospitals, demanding hostel facilities and payment of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and Covid-19 arrears, among others.

Patients crowding OPDs had to return or wait for hours to see doctors. Swapnil Sharma, who was at KEM Hospital with his daughter, who was running a fever, had to wait for two hours to see a doctor.

“I didn’t know about the strike. So, when I reached the hospital, there was a long queue but the staffers asked us to wait. After a wait for two hours, finally doctors checked my daughter who is running a fever for the last two days,” he said.

This was despite the hospitals’ preparedness to deal with the situation as such strikes by doctors are not uncommon.

“All the senior doctors at the hospitals saw patients in OPDs. The OPDs in all major civic-run hospitals, however, managed to see only 60 per cent of the daily average number of patients. Surgeries were not affected and were carried out in all the hospitals,” said Dr Neelam Andrade, medical director of all civic-run hospitals.

As per data, 8,520 patients were seen by doctors at the civic-run hospitals and 104 minor and major surgeries were carried out.

In a letter to the state government, MARD has sought implementation of a Government Resolution (GR) on Dearness Allowance (DA) at hospitals run by the BMC along with clearance of DA arrears from July 1, 2018.

Its main demands include increase in the number of bonded SRs (Senior Residents) posts and equal pay to all SRs, implementation of DA in stipend and clearance of pending arrears since 2018, pending Covid-19 arrears for Nair Hospital’s resident doctors, better hostel facilities, reduction of bond period of Maharashtra super-specialty resident doctors from two years to one year and filling of vacancies of associate and assistant professors.

“The payment of eight months’ Covid arrears of resident doctors of Nair Hospital and two months’ arrears of resident doctors of KEM and Cooper hospitals are pending. The BMC should provide adequate hostel facilities for the resident doctors of all BMC and GMC hospitals. If we collate all data, crores of rupees in arrears are pending,” said one of the resident doctors.