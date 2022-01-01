Only symptomatic Omicron patients to be hospitalised: BMC

THE BMC has decided to hospitalise only symptomatic patients infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 to save beds for those in need. Asymptomatic patients, who are mostly 80 per cent of the total infected patients, will be either admitted at Covid Care Centre-2 (CCC-2) at the ward-level or quarantined at identified hotels at their own expense.

Anticipating a huge surge in Omicron cases, BMC has directed each ward to get ready 500 beds at CCC-2 centres to quarantine asymptomatic patients. “Those who don’t want to pay from their pockets can get quarantined at the CCC-2 centres. We have also identified a few hotels where these patients can get quarantined at their own expense,” said BMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani.

So far, all the international fliers tested for Covid-19 were being sent to Seven Hills hospital, where samples were taken for genome sequencing. Now, along with the hospital, the infected passengers will also be sent to BKC or NESCO jumbo centres where 500 beds each have been arranged for Omicron patients.

From Thursday, international passengers detected with Covid-19 upon arrival at the airport are being sent to the NESCO jumbo centre. Their samples would be sent for genome sequencing to find out if they are carrying the pathogen of Omicron.

“So far, all the patients are mostly asymptomatic. If any Omicron patient develops symptoms, they will be sent to a Covid-19 dedicated hospital,” said Dr Neelam Andhare, Dean of the NESCO jumbo centre.

Symptomatic Omicron patients will be admitted to dedicated hospitals. “Till now, we were admitting symptomatic Omicron patients to Seven Hills and two other private hospitals. But now, we plans to allow other hospitals too to admit symptomatic patients,” said Kakani.

Till Thursday, the city had reported 327 Omicron cases, of which 80 per cent patients are asymptomatic, who don’t require supervision of doctors. The remaining 20 per cent symptomatic patients mostly have fatigue, joint pain, cold and headache.

“Asymptomatic patients don’t require any supervision or treatment. Symptomatic patients are being treated with anti-viral medicines. Of the 16 Omicron patients admitted at our hospital, none have required oxygen support,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay Hospital, which is one of the two private hospitals where Omicron patients are being treated.

Among the admitted Omicron patients, the high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) scans didn’t show any severe involvement of lungs.