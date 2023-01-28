Only floating dispensary to cater to 9 hamlets in Nandurbar breaks down

The only operational floating dispensary, launched by the Maharashtra government a decade ago to provide healthcare to around 12,000 tribals residing in nine hamlets of Nandurbar’s Akkalkuwa tehsil — who were displaced during the construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam — broke down on January 20, developing a crack in its hull.

It was the doctor on board the dispensary who noticed that water was seeping into it. Following this, the boat and its four staffers were taken to safety across the border into Gujarat.

Last December, in its series on the flaws in healthcare infrastructure in Nandurbar, The Indian Express had highlighted how the government had inaugurated two floating dispensaries, but years ago, one broke down and now lies in a godown. The other one, a 20-ft long boat, was in a rickety shape and both doctors and patients were afraid of boarding it, fearful that it would capsize any moment.

On January 20, Dr Jagan Padvi, was sleeping on the roof of the floating dispensary stationed along Chimalkhadi village in Akkalkuwa tehsil. “When I woke up, I saw water seeping inside. As the crack was small, the flow of the water was less. Otherwise, the boat would have capsized at night only,” he said.

Padvi went on to call his superior Dr Anil Patil, who instructed him to pilot the boat towards the Sardar Sarovar Dam – located in Kevadia village of Gujarat. “It was an over an hour ride on Narmada river but due to its high speed, water couldn’t enter the boat and we safely reached Kevadia colony,” said Padvi.

An official said it was safer to station the boat at Kevadia colony than at a bank along the hamlets.

Meanwhile, emergency medicines from the boat were shifted to the only water ambulance available in Akkalkuwa. However, some drugs, like the vials of folic acid, got damaged. “We could save most of the medicines as they were kept in the upper cabinet,” said Padvi.

The dispensary gets around 35 patients daily. They mostly come with complaints like diarrhoea, fever and skin infections. The paramedics are also responsible for conducting antenatal check-ups, examining children, treating snakebites, diarrhoea and heat stroke, among others, while also providing emergency services.

Now, to ensure that tribals do not face issues due to the closure of the dispensary, the health department has instructed the water ambulance to attend to their daily medical needs.

“This won’t impact the treatment of tribals. We are also trying to procure a new dispensary either through CSR fund or under the National Health Mission…,” said District Health Officer Dr Govind Chaudhary.

However, a member of the government-appointed core committee said that while the water ambulance is meant only to attend to emergencies, the dispensary was to conduct routine check-ups. “If the ambulance gets involved in routine duties, it will impact emergency services, as often in the case of snake bites and heart attacks, patients need to be rushed to a hospital. As there is no road along the hamlet surrounded by Narmada backwater, the ambulance provides the first-line of treatment until the patient reaches a hospital,” said Latika Rajput, a committee member.

Staffers also said that if the water ambulance is stationed for a long time at one spot, it malfunctioned. “The government needs to maintain and regularly repair the ambulances,” said a staffer.