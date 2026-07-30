Only elite members, 93.72% commercial functions: BMC’s action against prime NSCI explained
An audit by the Comptroller and Audit General (CAG) and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealed that 93.72% (194 out of 207) of events hosted at the facility between 2020 and 2025 were commercial functions rather than athletic activities - a breach of the 1993 lease agreement.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday ordered the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli to suspend all non-sporting events within the club for 30 days over multiple lease violations, including unauthorised construction, and pending property tax dues. The development comes at a time when the Maharashtra government has initiated a major crackdown against all Gymkhanas and clubhouses in Mumbai that stand on leased public lands and a month after two individuals died from drug overdose during a concert at the NSCI dome.
“We have given the NSCI 30 days to submit a response to our notice. Failure to which will lead to revocation of the lease. In the meantime, all commercial activities in the stadium will be stopped,” an official told the Indian Express. Members and spokesperson of the NSCI have remained unavailable for comments.
Prime 18-acre land, facing Arabian Sea, catering to elite class: About NSCI
The NSCI stands on a prime 18-acre land facing the Arabian Sea in south Mumbai’s Worli. Originally owned by the BMC, the land was handed out to the club in 1953 for a 99-year lease to promote sporting events in Mumbai.
However, the club started catering to a handful of citizens, limiting its membership to the city’s elite.
But an audit by the Comptroller and Audit General (CAG) and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealed that 93.72% (194 out of 207) of events hosted at the facility between 2020 and 2025 were commercial functions rather than athletic activities – a breach of the 1993 lease agreement.
According to the notice issued to the NSCI administration, the BMC had carried out multiple site inspections at Worli where it found municipal land earmarked specifically for promoting sports and public athletic development was being used almost exclusively as an entertainment and revenue-generating venue.
“Clause 12 specifies that while the clubhouse is reserved for club members, the Olympic Oval Stadium must remain open to school children and registered sports organizations on non-event days. Additionally, the stadium must be made available for at least 15 special events annually for activities organized directly by the BMC or under the direction of the Municipal Commissioner,” the BMC’s notice states, highlighting that NSCI failed to produce any documentation proving that rules for public usage were ever submitted to or approved by the Municipal Commissioner, while the stadium was routinely blocked for commercial functions.
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Furthermore, municipal queries found that NSCI owes pending property tax dues around Rs 61.5 crore. The BMC’s notice also states physical inspections conducted by the civic body’s estate department and ward officers, revealing extensive unauthorised structural alterations.
These violations include the construction of a 20-foot-high wall in the front open space of the Palace Hall and Ballroom to subdivide the plot for generator placement, an unapproved temple built within the premises, and site offices and storage godowns constructed directly touching the compound wall near Entrance D and T-3 gate.
Furthermore, two large areas marked on sanctioned architectural plans as “sports halls” were illegally converted into banquet venues serving food and alcohol, while an equipment storage room was transformed into a 200-seat multiplex movie hall operating without a Fire Department No-Objection Certificate (NOC) or an Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) clearance required for a full Occupation Certificate.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More