Only BJP flag will fly atop BMC headquarters after 2022 polls: Devendra Fadnavis

Maintaining that BJP will not enter into an alliance for the 2022 BMC polls, BJP MLA and leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday asked party workers to start preparing for the elections by reaching out to each of the 227 wards in Mumbai.

At the Mumbai BJP executive meeting, Fadnavis said: “When power goes to the head, it is a sure sign of downfall. Therefore, we have to prepare to fight the corrupt Shiv Sena not for power but for the welfare of the Mumbaikars.”

“In the last elections itself, we would have come to power. We were at par (with Sena). But we were generous to hand over the BMC to the Shiv Sena. But we won’t do it again… In the next elections, saffron flag will fly atop the BMC headquarters. But it will only be BJP’s. There will be no alliance,” he added.

A slogan, ‘Bhajap Yein, Mahapalika Vaar’ (BJP will return in BMC), was also coined at the meeting.

Laying down the agenda, Fadnavis spoke on the “massive infrastructure projects undertaken during BJP regime for Mumbai’s transformation”. “Unfortunately, the Shiv Sena-led government is determined to hold all our good projects hostage to satisfy its ego – be it shifting of the Metro car shed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg or stalling the land acquisition process for the bullet train project.”

“Mumbaikars, who would have availed Metro services from 2021, will now have to wait till 2024 because of the relocation of the car shed. With the help of the bullet train project, we expected Rs 50,000-crore investment, giving boost to steel, iron and cement sectors…,” Fadnavis said.

Whether it is coastal road, Metro Trans Harbour Link or new Mumbai airport, all the projects that were given priority have been pushed on the back burner, he added.

Alleging that Sena has taken the “Mumbaikars for granted”, the former CM said the government failed to control the Covid-19 pandemic. “What is appalling is the manner in which Shiv Sena has changed. It gave up Hindutva agenda to shake hands with Congress, which is reluctant to accept Bal Thackeray as its leader. On his death anniversary, the

Congress did not even acknowledge Bal Thackeray. Yet, Sena is happy to share power,” said Fadnavis.

He added that while 50 BJP workers will cater to each booth, the youth and women wings would reach out to 100 households in their areas.

