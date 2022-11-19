Only 96 of total 152 community toilets at slum clusters in M East ward functional, finds survey

A survey released by Apnalaya, a non-profit body, revealed that only 63 per cent or 96 of the total 152 community toilets located at the slum clusters of M/East (M/E) ward are functional at present.

The survey, which was released on the eve of World Toilet Day — observed on November 19 every year, aims at highlighting issues related to basic necessities, including public health and sanitation. “The objectives of the study included the understanding of challenges of construction and maintenance of community toilets, and to gain insight on the impact of lack of sanitation infrastructure towards the vulnerable population,” the report stated.

The M/East (M/E) ward covers the Shivaji Nagar, Govandi and Mankhurd areas in the eastern suburbs, where mainly the low-income groups reside.

The survey was divided into five phases — first phase involved the identification of the area of research, the second phase was on field observation and assessment, the third phase on survey and mapping, the fourth on household survey and interviews of key informants, and the fifth and final stage on analysing the data and finalising the report.

“A total of 152 sturdy toilets, five makeshift toilets, and one portable toilet were surveyed by the team. The survey questions were drafted collectively, and focused on issues that were particular to the community,” according to the report. The survey also found out that only four toilets were connected to sewage lines, while seven toilets discharged waste directly to stormwater drains. It showed that 85 of the toilets had septic tanks and similar containment systems, since these places do not have a conventional sewage network, being an unauthorised residential sector.

The survey also showed that out of the 37 per cent defunct toilets, 21 per cent were under-construction, 5 per cent old and in a dilapidated state, and 10 per cent newly constructed that are yet to be open to the public. Some of the other key findings include 45 per cent of the toilets not having western water closet, making it difficult for senior citizens to use; and only five out of the 152 sturdy toilets being open 24×7. The survey also showed that more than 90 per cent of the residential units did not have their own toilets, with the majority of the population being dependent on community toilets.

“Overall, there is a serious lack of community toilets in the peripheral clusters. A huge number of toilets were found to be non-functional, leading to a significant decrease in the number of available toilets in the area,” the report said. “A community-led audit of all the toilets is required to assess the physical condition, and to give access to municipal water supply and sewage disposal. Also, a much deeper investigation is required to understand the wastewater characteristics, soil-profiling, and inter-linkages between solid and liquid waste streams, to understand the underlying complexity of the community behaviour.”