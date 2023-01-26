Only 868 seats: BMC gets over 4,000 applications for civic-run schools offering non-state board curriculum

THE CIVIC body-run Mumbai Public Schools (MPS) offering non-state board curriculum such as CBSE and ICSE continue to get an overwhelming response from the parents. As the application process for the upcoming academic year (2023-24) concluded late last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received over 4,100 applications whereas the number of seats available is just 868.

The BMC witnessed heavy demand for its MPS offering for non-state board schools this year as well and there will be a lottery system to allot seats. The lottery is likely to be held in February.

Currently, 11 MPS are offering the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum and one MPS each offering the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum.

According to an official from the BMC’s Education department, a total of 4,119 applications are received. “All these applications are for entry-level admission as all other classes are now full. From this year only entry-level admissions will be done in the MPS offering a non-state board curriculum,” said the official.

All the 11 MPS offering the CBSE curriculum and the one MPS offering the ICSE curriculum have two divisions of nursery class, each with a capacity of 34 seats. Whereas MPS in Matunga offering the IGCSE and another in Vile Parle offering the IB curriculum have only one nursery class each with a capacity of 26 seats in both.