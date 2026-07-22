Only 533 farmers in first loan waiver list as Maharashtra awaits I-T data

Only 533 farmers were named in the first list of beneficiaries of the Maharashtra government’s Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar farm loan waiver scheme, which was released on Wednesday.

The remaining beneficiaries would be announced only after the state receives data from the Income Tax Department to identify and exclude tax paying farmers from the scheme, Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil said, while releasing the first list.

On Tuesday, The Indian Express reported that the state had sought details of taxpayer farmers from the Income Tax Department after several income tax paying women were found to have received benefits under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, resulting in a significant financial burden on the government. To avoid a repeat, the government decided to verify the tax status of farmers before finalising the loan waiver list.