Maharashtra: Only 36% farmers likely to get compensation for crop loss before Diwali

Hardly 36% farmers are likely to get the financial package for crop loss before Diwali owing to delayed panchanamas.

The state government had announced Rs 10,000 crore package to farmers for crop loss due to cyclone and rains nearly a fortnight ago. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had directed the district officials to ensure speedy disbursal of money to eligible farmers.

“We have received proposals from 14 districts where panchanamas are completed. Based on the assessment received by the government, the money would be directly sent into the account of eligible farmers. However, the process of panchanamas is underway in the remaining districts. When the process is complete, we will start the allocation in remaining districts also,” said agriculture minister Dadasaheb Bhuse.

Of the total Rs 10,000 crore allocated, Rs 3,600 crore will be credited into the accounts of farmers in 14 districts. The remaining Rs 6,400 crore will be credited in phases based on receipt of panchanamas, Bhuse said.



The minister also indicated that the state government was pursuing crop insurance companies to maximize the benefits to all eligible farmers. Several meetings have been held with insurance companies, he said.

Nearly 36 lakh farmers have submitted the forms to claim insurance compensation for crop loss. There are a total 1.56 crore farmers. The cyclone and rains have adversely affected almost all regions of Maharashtra. But worst hit are Vidarbha, Marathwada, parts of North Maharashtra, Konkan and Western Maharashtra.