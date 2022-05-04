Only 25% of 4 lakh children taken first shot

MUMBAI CONTINUES to be the worst performer when it comes to vaccinating children against Covid-19 among the 35 districts in Maharashtra, official data has revealed. Till May 1, around 25 per cent of the estimated population of 4 lakh children in the 12-14 age group has taken the first shot of the vaccine in the city. Prompted by the poor performance, the BMC plans to hold community camps to deal with vaccine hesitancy. It has asked all its 24 ward officers to hold camps in residential societies, as schools are shut for summer holidays. Doctors at ward level health posts are reaching out to private schools and private medical practitioners to get children vaccinated.

Since the drive to vaccinate children in the 12-14 age group started on March 16, only 97,450 children have taken the first dose in Mumbai. In comparison, the state average stands at 51 per cent. Some of the best performing districts include Sangli, which has vaccinated 81 per cent of the eligible population in the 12-14 age group.

The state health department, in a presentation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 27, had said that Maharashtra is below the national average in all vaccination categories.

The latest data from the department shows that in Maharashtra, 90 per cent of the eligible population – above 12 years of age – has received both doses, while 77 per cent has received at least a single shot.

However, the state’s booster dose coverage and paediatric vaccination are lower than the national average. Only 35 per cent of the elderly population has taken the booster dose as opposed to the national average of 41.6 per cent.

Similarly, only 51 per cent of the children in the 12-14 age group in the state have taken their first dose as opposed to the national average of 58 per cent.

In addition to vaccine hesitancy among parents in urban centres, BMC officials said that the poor response was also the result of examinations being held in many schools, leading many to postpone getting the vaccine shot. Another factor also seems to be the dip in the daily number of Covid-19 cases.

The BMC had also tied up with NGO Project Mumbai to undertake vaccination drives in schools, but it failed to pick up pace. Over 500 schools and colleges – most of them municipal schools – were included in the vaccination drive.

“The vaccination reluctance among parents of children going to private schools is still very high. Vacations have allowed many to avoid the jab. It is imperative that a stronger IEC (Information Education and Communication) campaign, making parents aware,” said an official.

Across the state, Bhandara district has the highest vaccination coverage in the 14-18 age group (81 per cent), followed by Palghar (78 per cent).

Children in the 12-14 age group are being vaccinated by Corbevax – Hyderabad-based Biological E’s protein sub-unit vaccine.