Only 16% of new sewerage lines laid in Mumbai in past 4 years

ONLY 16 PER CENT of the work of laying new sewerage lines across the city was done in the past four years. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had set a target of constructing 93.68 km of sewer lines under the Municipal Sewerage Improvement Project (MSIP) in the areas that were newly developed or redeveloped over the years.

However, in the last four years, work on only 15.5 km was completed. Now, the civic body has said that it will finish the remaining 78.17-km sewer line in the next two years.

Poor progress in the construction of new sewer lines is one of the main reasons for the discharge of untreated sewage in water bodies as well as sea or creeks.

According to an affidavit filed (August 13) before the Supreme Court in a sea pollution case, under MSIP, the BMC has prepared a sewerage infrastructure development plan on laying new sewer lines for covering the entire island city and suburbs with 100% sewer connectivity.

At present, out of 93.68 km sewer line, laying of 15.5 km is complete while laying of 51.15 km is under progress and work on 27.03 km is in the planning stage.

MSIP was initiated in 2016-17 to lay sewer lines with a deadline of five years in developed areas where sewage is discharged either in stormwater drains or in nearby nullahs.

The affidavit was filed after NGO Vanshakti made an application before the Supreme Court to implement the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order of October 14, 2020, on the discharge of untreated sewage in water bodies and sea.

“We are hopeful of completing the work by 2023. Work was also delayed due to the outbreak of Covid-19. In the last two years there is very little progress in the construction of new sewer lines,” said a senior official from the Sewerage Project department.

Currently, Mumbai has a sewer network of 2,024 km. According to BMC records, the city generates 2,190 million litres of sewage daily.

Around 1,285 million litres of this discharge is collected through sewerage networks, treated at the primary level and discharged into the sea, the rest 905 million litres of untreated sewage is discharged into sea or water bodies.

The civic body has made a provision of Rs 181.91 crore for 2021-22 to finish the remaining work of MSIP.

“Apart from this, the BMC has identified 250 slum clusters in the city and its suburbs where the laying of 143 km sewer lines has been proposed in the second phase…,” said another official from the Sewerage Project department.