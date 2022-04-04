scorecardresearch
Monday, April 04, 2022
Only 10% children in 12-14 age group vaccinated in Mumbai: BMC

Officials from the health department said the response to the drive has been lower than expected in this age group due to the dip in daily Covid-19 cases.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: April 4, 2022 1:44:57 pm
Kids await Covid vaccination at a jumbo centre at Somaiya Ground in Mumbai's Sion. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The vaccination drive for children aged between 12 and 14 years has met with poor response in Mumbai, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Even though the vaccination drive for this age group started about 15 days ago, so far only 10 per cent of the targeted population in the category have been administered the Covid-19 jab, data showed.

In Mumbai, there are about 4 lakh children in the age group of 12-14 years. As per the data with the civic body, as many as 38,365 children have been inoculated so far with the first dose of the vaccine.

Vaccination for 12 to 14-year-olds began across the country on March 16. Officials from the health department said the response to the drive has been lower than expected due to the dip in the daily Covid-19 cases.

A BMC official said they have taken up measures to boost awareness regarding the same so as to encourage more parents to step forward and get their children vaccinated. Children in the 12-14 age group are being vaccinated using Hyderabad-based company Biological E’s protein sub-unit vaccine called Corbevax.

Private hospitals in Mumbai had earlier decided to keep away from the vaccination campaign for children aged 12-14 fearing wastage of vaccines.

