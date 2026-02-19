Only 1 applicant for Maharashtra’s open category foreign PhD scholarship, 9 spots vacant

The selection list was shared by the Higher and Technical Education Department in a government resolution on February 16, several months after similar foreign scholarship schemes run by other departments released their lists.

Only one applicant applied for Maharashtra government’s PhD ‘Scholarship for Higher Education at Foreign Countries’ for open category students in 2025-26, leaving the remaining nine spots vacant. In all, 82 applications were received for the 30 available spots for postgraduate degree/diploma scholarship under the scheme, but only 23 were selected after scrutiny.

The selection list was shared by the Higher and Technical Education Department in a government resolution on February 16, several months after similar foreign scholarship schemes run by other departments released their lists. The Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department and the Minority Development Department declared their list of selected students in July 2025 and November 2025, respectively. The Minority Development Department selected 75 students while the Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department selected 72 students.