Only 0.3 per cent of fully vaccinated population got infected with Covid-19: BMC data

Out of 28.88 lakh fully vaccinated citizens in the city, only 9,018 got infected with Covid-19, according to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) health department.

This means that only 0.3 per cent of the vaccinated population got a breakthrough infection, the civic body added. Breakthrough infection is referred to the phenomenon of the virus “breaking through a protective barrier provided by the vaccine.”

Of these breakthrough cases, 6,016 had completed 15 days after the second dose, while the rest 2,912 citizens caught the infection before the lapse of the two-week period.

Civic officials said that no vaccine provides 100 per cent protection but the data clearly shows vaccine protects the majority of the population. Officials said the infection rate was even lower among people who are following Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and avoiding crowds. BMC said there was no information available on the number of fatalities among the fully vaccinated lot.

An article by the Centre of Disease Control and Prevention titled “Possibility of Covid-19 illness after vaccination” highlights that in the case of Covid-19, the vaccine’s main goal is to reduce the impact of the infection and prevent it from causing a serious illness, making the impact less life-threatening. “Even when fully vaccinated people develop symptoms, they tend to be less severe than that among unvaccinated people. This means they are much less likely to be hospitalised or die than people who are not vaccinated,” the article dated August 23 stated.

Meanwhile, 530 cases of Covid-19 infections were detected in the city in the last 24 hours. With 48,521 tests conducted in a 24-hour-period, the daily positivity rate was 1.09 per cent. Since September 1, the city has been recording more than 400 cases daily, with the positivity rate hovering over 1 per cent.

Since August 25, the number of new daily Covid positive cases in Mumbai has consistently been crossing the 300-mark, breaching 400 on September 1 when the city reported 416 new cases, according to data from the civic body.

With the rise in the cases, the number of sealed buildings in the city has also increased. From 22 buildings on August 22, there are as many as 50 buildings that are sealed by the BMC as of now.

The number of active cases increased from 2,834 on August 15 to 3,895 on September 8. The rise in cases is worrying as it comes close on the heels of the 10-day Ganpati festival, which starts on Friday.

BMC has appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival in a simple manner, not to crowd the markets, and practise other Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

In a bid to increase the number of fully vaccinated citizens in the city, the BMC has planned a special drive on Thursday for those eligible for a second dose of the vaccine. A similar drive was conducted on September 4, when civic-run centres administered a second dose to 81,705 citizens.