Online portal to connect Mumbai University alumni to be launched soon

ALUMNI OF the University of Mumbai will now get a forum to connect and associate with each other for the first time in the university’s 160-year history. An online portal will soon be launched that will help former students of the university to connect with each other.

The university boasts of notable alumni in almost all sectors of the society: be in politics, business, banking as well as the film industry. However, the university did not yet have an association or forum to bring them together.

The university has tied up with employment-oriented social media site Linkedin to connect with its former students. “Anybody who has marked University of Mumbai as an alma mater will be automatically added to the portal. So long-lost batchmates can look each other up and connect through the portal,” said Neeraj Hatekar, a university professor involved in the project.

The portal, a prototype of which will be live by the end of March, will help alumni to organise meets, reunions and other events. The portal, which can double up as a job finder, will also help existing students find jobs. While alumni can post advertisements for jobs in the organisations they are working in, existing students can use the portal to find jobs and apply for them apart from connecting with the alumni.

“There are 7 lakh students right now. Through the online admission process we have a database ready,” said Hatekar. Students will be made to take additional qualifying tests which will be added to their records on the portal.

“This record will be accessible to employers. They can login and search for the candidates at a price to the university. If a student gets a job, revenue sharing provision will be available for the university and the college from which the student is,” said Hatekar.

This will help cash-strapped colleges that can’t run employment programmes on campus.

An alumni manager will be appointed who will help organise alumni events. “It is important to keep the portal alive. So we will partner with other organisations such as TIFR, TISS, publishers, eateries etc,” said Hatekar.

While most large universities have strong alumni associations, the University of Mumbai will get one this year despite being one of the first state universities of the country. The university seems to have realised on the importance of alumni associations. Recently, Vice Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh, too, announced ‘Friends of the Mumbai University’, a not for profit initiative. The initiative will help the university to create an endowment fund of Rs 1,000 crore with the help of alumni. Deshmukh said the university had a detailed five-year action plan under this initiative to improve academic and infrastructural standards and promote faculty and students research.

