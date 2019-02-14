Online petition against Mumbai Coastal Road project

Toggle Menu
After a public meeting against the Coastal Road Project, residents from Priyadarshini Park and Breach Candy areas have started an online petition on change.org against the project.

The petition, called ‘Save the coast – Develop responsibly’, asks Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to take suggestions from residents, providing detailed alignment and not to do reclamation. On Day 1, over 1,000 people signed the petition.

Residents have also alleged that reclamation will affect natural storm water drains and sewer lines. The residents are also planning to approach the High Court to stop the coastal road reclamation.

