Online EMD payment for CIDCO scheme extended till January 31

The online payment of earnest money deposit (EMD) for the City and Industrial Development Corporation’s (CIDCO) Mass Housing Scheme Diwali-2022 has been extended till January 31 this year.

According to the revised schedule, the online registration for the scheme can be done till January 21, and the online application can be submitted till January 22. The deadline, however, has been extended till January 31, to enable applicants who have registered and submitted their application to pay the online EMD.

The draft list of accepted applicants will be published on February 6, and the final list of accepted applicants will be out on CIDCO’s website https://lottery.cidcoindia.com on February 8.

The computerised draw of the scheme will be conducted on February 10.