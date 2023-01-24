scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Online EMD payment for CIDCO scheme extended till January 31

According to the revised schedule, the online registration for the scheme can be done till January 21, and the online application can be submitted till January 22.

The computerised draw of the scheme will be conducted on February 10.
The online payment of earnest money deposit (EMD) for the City and Industrial Development Corporation’s (CIDCO) Mass Housing Scheme Diwali-2022 has been extended till January 31 this year.

The draft list of accepted applicants will be published on February 6, and the final list of accepted applicants will be out on CIDCO’s website https://lottery.cidcoindia.com on February 8.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 03:47 IST
