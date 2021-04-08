Online delivery of food, essential supplies allowed for 24 hours every day: BMC

The BMC on Wednesday issued fresh lockdown guidelines allowing delivery of food and essential supplies through online service providers for 24 hours every day.

It also clarified that eye clinics and optician shops will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 8 pm and movement of domestic helps, cooks, drivers and medical attendees is allowed between 7 am to 10 pm.

The orders came after Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte interacted with all municipal commissioners and district administration authorities following restrictions imposed by the state government on April 4 and 5 to curb the spike in Covid-19 cases.

The guidelines also clarified that students who have to appear for exams are allowed to travel with their hall tickets and can be accompanied by one guardian or parent.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “Online delivery of food and essential supplies through e-commerce will be allowed to operate round the clock.”

“All home delivery of food and essential supplies (e-commerce) through online service providers like Zomato, Swiggy, etc, are allowed 24 hours on all days in the week. It is clarified that during the weekend lockdown, takeaway from hotels in person is not allowed but home deliveries are allowed,” the order said.

It added that roadside food stalls and fruit sellers are only allowed to provide parcels or takeaway services.

Earlier, amid a surge in daily cases on April 5, the government had imposed night curfew and Section 144 across the state.

According to guidelines, shops other than those providing non-essential services will be shut till April 30.

The guidelines had also said that takeaway, home delivery and parcel services are allowed from 7 am to 8 pm between Monday to Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday, only home delivery is allowed between 7 am to 8 pm.