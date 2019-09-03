ONGC plant: Fire breaks out at Navi Mumbai factory, 3 injured

At least three people were injured after a fire broke out in the outhouse section of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) factory in Navi Mumbai’s Uran on Tuesday early morning. Fire tenders are at the spot and the blaze is being contained.

ONGC, in a tweet, said there was no impact on oil processing.

Firefighters from JNPT, ONGC, Navi Mumbai and Panvel have been fighting it for the last two hours. The police have cordoned off the area at a distance of 2km from the ONGC complex.

“A fire broke out in stormwater drainage early morning 2day in Uran oil & gas processing plant.ONGC fire services & crisis management team immediately pressed in2 action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing.Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. The situation is being assessed,” ONGC’s tweet read.