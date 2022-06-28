Mumbai: Chopper with 9 on board makes emergency landing in sea, all rescued

A helicopter operating for the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC), with nine people on board, made an emergency landing, 60 nautical miles off Mumbai close to oil rig Sagar Kiran, on Tuesday morning. A Coast Guard spokesperson said that all the people were rescued.

The helicopter had taken off from Juhu with seven personnel working for ONGC and two pilots, Juhu airport director A K Verma said.

The helicopter was a brand new Sikorsky S 76 D with the call sign VT- PWI and was operated by Pawan Hans.

“Our Dornier aircraft has reached the spot for search and rescue from Daman airbase. The ONGC has also sent a helicopter and a vessel. I am told six persons are rescued,” Coast Guard Director General Virender Pathania had earlier told The Indian Express.

“We have sent a Sea King helicopter, an advanced light helicopter with harness and divers. They have also thrown life rafts from helicopters for survivors,” a top officer of the Indian Navy said.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said that Ocean Support vessel Malviya 16 was diverted by Marine Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai, to join the rescue operations and picked up two survivors. MRCC (Mumbai) also activated the International Safety Net.

While a guard ship at sea was diverted, another ship sailed out from Mumbai with dispatch to join the rescue operations.

The Coast Guard is coordinating with the Indian Navy and ONGC for mobilisation and augmentation of the rescue effort, the Coast Guard spokesperson added.