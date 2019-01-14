One who will defeat Shiv Sena not yet born, says Uddhav Thackeray

A WEEK after BJP chief Amit Shah’s remarks warning the Shiv Sena, party president Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday the one who will defeat the Sena was yet to be born and will not be born. Thackeray also said he was more worried about the future of the country than poll preparedness.

Advertising

“One who will defeat the Sena is yet to be born. We have seen many waves in our (Sena) journey. Our path is the saffron path. Even if many of your generations come, one who will defeat the Sena is yet to be born and will not be born,” said Thackeray, addressing party workers in Worli.

Last Sunday, Shah said in Latur that if an alliance happened, the BJP will ensure victory of the alliance and, if it did not, it will thrash them in the coming polls. “Now, the discussion is about what will happen after the alliance, whose vote percentage will increase and which party’s performance will improve. I’m not worried about it. I’m worried about how my country’s financial income percentage will increase and by what percent,” said the Sena president.

Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi’s statement that the Opposition wants a “majboor sarkar”, Uddhav said, “It is okay to have ‘majboor sarkar’ but I want my country to be strong.”

Advertising

On 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker section, the Sena president said, “If you really want to help the economically weaker section, then increase income-tax limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.”