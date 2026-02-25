One in three adults has hypertension, doctors warn of silent epidemic

High blood pressure is fast emerging as one of India’s gravest public health threats, with nearly one in three adults affected and almost half unaware of their condition. Doctors describe hypertension as a silent epidemic, often going undetected until it triggers stroke, heart failure or kidney damage.

In Maharashtra, a statewide screening campaign between January 1 and February 18 screened 9.41 lakh citizens above 30 years of age. Of them, 62,693 were found to require treatment for hypertension. Parallel screenings detected 8.50 lakh cases of diabetes, with 36,327 currently under treatment, while 21,967 individuals were diagnosed with both conditions.

The drive was conducted through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, NCD clinics, government hospitals and municipal facilities, with ASHA workers carrying out door to door awareness and counselling.