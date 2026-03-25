‘One-team league won’t work’: Uddhav takes swipe at BJP as he retires from Council

Despite the criticism, the mood in the House remained friendly. Both Fadnavis and Thackeray said their political split had not ended their personal relationship.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiMar 25, 2026 01:36 AM IST
Uddhav takes swipe at BJP, Uddhav retires from Legislative Council, Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra Fadnavis government, Eknath Shinde, Indian express news, current affairsThe Council bid farewell to nine members whose terms end in May 2026, including Uddhav Thackeray, Neelam Gorhe, Amol Mitkari, Shashikant Shinde, Rajesh Rathod, Sandeep Joshi, Dadarao Keche, Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil and Sanjay Kenekar.
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A farewell event for nine retiring members of the Legislative Council on Tuesday turned into a light but sharp exchange of political remarks between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Thackeray compared politics to a cricket league. “The Indian Political League cannot run if one team starts taking players from all other teams. How will it work if only one team is left? Is that good for democracy?” he said.

Despite the criticism, the mood in the House remained friendly. Both Fadnavis and Thackeray said their political split had not ended their personal relationship.

Fadnavis called Thackeray the “son of Balasaheb Thackeray” and said he is “not political by nature” but a “sensitive artist” who takes decisions without worrying about political gains or losses. “We are still friends, but we took different political paths,” he said.

Replying in a lighter tone, Thackeray said, “Aisi kaun si baat thi ki kisi aur ka haath pakadna pada?” (What was it that made you hold someone else’s hand?) drawing laughter in the House.

Shinde, who split from Thackeray in 2022, addressed him as “Uddhav Thackeray Saheb” and wished him well. He also recited a Marathi poem, saying he hoped they would meet again in the House. Thackeray responded with a folded-hands gesture, adding to the humour.

The Council bid farewell to nine members whose terms end in May 2026, including Uddhav Thackeray, Neelam Gorhe, Amol Mitkari, Shashikant Shinde, Rajesh Rathod, Sandeep Joshi, Dadarao Keche, Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil and Sanjay Kenekar.

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Thackeray also spoke about his time as chief minister during the Covid-19 pandemic and thanked colleagues and officials who worked with him.

He urged leaders to avoid promoting self-styled godmen and instead support the youth of the state, referred to the case of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of multiple women.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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