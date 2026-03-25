‘One-team league won’t work’: Uddhav takes swipe at BJP as he retires from Council

The Council bid farewell to nine members whose terms end in May 2026, including Uddhav Thackeray, Neelam Gorhe, Amol Mitkari, Shashikant Shinde, Rajesh Rathod, Sandeep Joshi, Dadarao Keche, Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil and Sanjay Kenekar.

A farewell event for nine retiring members of the Legislative Council on Tuesday turned into a light but sharp exchange of political remarks between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Thackeray compared politics to a cricket league. “The Indian Political League cannot run if one team starts taking players from all other teams. How will it work if only one team is left? Is that good for democracy?” he said.

Despite the criticism, the mood in the House remained friendly. Both Fadnavis and Thackeray said their political split had not ended their personal relationship.