One seat down: Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator disqualified over caste certificate

Once Pawar's appointment is notified, the strength of the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP and Shiv Sena, will increase to 116 seats.

In a setback to the opposition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body on Thursday disqualified Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Deepak Sawant after the state government’s caste scrutiny committee invalidated the caste certificate he had submitted while filing his nomination for the civic elections, citing forgery.

Sawant was elected from Ward No. 111 in Kanjurmarg in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs.

In a similar case, the caste certificate of AIMIM corporator Shameer Ramzan Patel, who represents Ward No. 137 in Govandi, was also invalidated by the caste scrutiny committee. However, his disqualification was stayed after the Bombay High Court granted him interim relief.