One seat down: Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator disqualified over caste certificate

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In a setback to the opposition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body on Thursday disqualified Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Deepak Sawant after the state government’s caste scrutiny committee invalidated the caste certificate he had submitted while filing his nomination for the civic elections, citing forgery.
Sawant was elected from Ward No. 111 in Kanjurmarg in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs.
In a similar case, the caste certificate of AIMIM corporator Shameer Ramzan Patel, who represents Ward No. 137 in Govandi, was also invalidated by the caste scrutiny committee. However, his disqualification was stayed after the Bombay High Court granted him interim relief.
Sawant’s disqualification has reduced the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s strength in the civic body to 64 from 65.
According to civic officials, the District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee invalidated Sawant’s caste certificate earlier this month. Following this, the decision was communicated to the civic body and his disqualification was formally announced in the House by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde.
When contacted, Sawant declined to comment. However, a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator said the decision would be challenged in the High Court.
Civic sources said that following Sawant’s disqualification, BJP’s Sarika Pawar, who had finished second in the ward during the last civic election, is likely to be declared elected.
“The Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act does not provide for a by-election in such cases. If a corporator is disqualified, the candidate who finished immediately behind him is declared elected. The formal appointment is yet to be announced and, in my case, that process is still pending,” Pawar told The Indian Express on Thursday.
Once Pawar’s appointment is notified, the strength of the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP and Shiv Sena, will increase to 116 seats.
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