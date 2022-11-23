One person held for cheating actor Annu Kapoor of over Rs 4 lakh

Mumbai police Tuesday arrested one person from the city for allegedly cheating actor Annu Kapoor of Rs 4.36 lakh on the pretext of completing his Know Your Customer (KYC) details with a private bank in September.

The arrested accused, Ashish Paswan (25), who hails from Darbhanga in Bihar, was, however, the mule account holder who got a commission from cyber fraudsters based in Bihar for allowing them to use his bank account to park their proceeds of crime.

According to the police, in September, the actor received a call from a person claiming to be from a private bank where he held an account. The caller claimed that he would need some details to complete his KYC verification and eventually withdrew Rs 4.36 lakh which was transferred to two different bank accounts in Darbhanga.

As Kapoor reported the incident to the police, the police managed to freeze Rs 3.8 lakh, said an officer.

The account in which the rest of the amount was transferred was a new account that was opened two months back by Paswan. The police then tracked the mobile number associated with the particular bank account and traced it to Paswan, a daily wage labourer residing in Andheri.

An officer said a few months ago, he had gone to his native village Basuham in Darbhanga, Bihar. As per the version given by Paswan, in his village he met a person who is a part of a cyber crime group. The person told him to open two bank accounts in his name and promised him a monthly commission. Since Paswan was in need of money since he had to repay a debt, he readily agreed, an officer said. He added that as per Paswan, several people in his village had given their bank details to these fraudsters for a commission.

While Paswan has been arrested in the case, the police are on the lookout for the other cyber fraudsters in the case.