One of the richest Ganesh mandals in Mumbai also has highest insurance cover

One of the richest Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, GSB Seva mandal at Kings Circle, will have the highest ever insurance cover of Rs 316.40 crore this year. This includes Rs 31.97 crore cover for gold, silver and jewelleries, while the personal accident insurance cover for volunteers, priests, cooks, chappal stall workers, valet parking persons and security guards is worth Rs 263 crore.

A further Rs 1 crore standard fire and special peril policy with earthquake risk covers items such as furniture, fixtures and fittings and installations such as computers, CCTV cameras, scanners, utensils, grocery, fruits and vegetables. The standard fire and special peril policy for the venue premises provides an insurance cover of Rs 77.5 lakh. Further, the public liability, which covers pandals, stadiums and devotees, among others has been secured with coverage of Rs 20 crore. The Ganesh idol has been decorated with over 66 kg of gold ornaments, over 295 kg of silver and other precious material.

“The festival is being celebrated after a gap of two years because of the pandemic and we are going for a grand celebration. The festive season is at its peak and we want devotees to take the blessing of Lord Ganesha with ease and safety. While this is the highest ever insurance cover (for a Ganesh mandal), we are also offering a digital Ganeshotsav this year,” Amit D Pai, trustee and spokesperson for the mandal, said.