One of the key accused in Rs 94-crore Cosmos Bank heist arrested from UP

One of the key accused in the 2018 Cosmos Bank heist case was arrested from Azamgarh ,Thane police said Saturday. The 38-year-old man was arrested after the police last week nabbed two ATM card cloners, who allegedly worked for the accused.

Touted as one of the biggest cyber attacks on an Indian bank, a total of Rs 94 crore were stolen from the Pune-based bank’s accounts over two days in the heist.

According to police, on August 20 two men were arrested with several fake Aadhaar cards and multiple ATM cards of various banks. “During investigation, we found that the accused — Rehan Ali Khan and Keshawrao Patra — were in touch with a vast network of people, including several waiters and bellboys, who used to get scanned copies of ATM cards that were used at their organisations. They told us that two others, Asif Shaikh (38) and Firoze Shaikh (35), were also a part of the gang and used to oversee the operations,” an official said.

During interrogation, Rehan Ali reportedly told police about their involvement in the bank heist last year in Pune. Thane police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said, “When we checked, Asif Shaikh turned out to be one of the key accused who was wanted by the state cyber police, Pune Police and the SIT investigating into the heist case. They had been looking for him for some time. However, with the input from the two arrested men, we managed to nab Shaikh from near Azamgarh along with the Uttar Pradesh police.”

Shaikh, Thane police claimed, is a resident of Mumbra. “He is one of the main guys who was part of the heist. His main job seems to be data gathering along with debit card cloning. He had even helped form the malware that was used in the heist to hack the network,” another officer said. Confirming the arrest, a senior officer from cyber police said, “He was definitely not a money mule and was involved in the heist. His depth of involvement is being investigated.” Thane police claim that the other three accused were also involved in the heist.